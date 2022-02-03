Advertisement

29 undocumented people found in a stash house

Border Patrol Laredo Sector
By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The discovery of a stash home in central Laredo ends with Border Patrol arresting several people.

At the end of January, agents went to a home where they found 29 people they say were in the country illegally. The agency posted the bust on their Facebook page.

The case remains under investigation. They are asking the public to report suspicious activity such as human or drug smuggling to their toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

