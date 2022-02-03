Advertisement

Central Texas fire chief warns of icy roads: ‘worst is yet to come’

CAUTION: The sleet and freezing rain will soon turn into black ice on Central Texas highways and roadways.(KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency managers are urging Central Texans not to let their guard down as the freezing rain comes to an end, urging motorists to stay off the roads or exercise caution when driving.

“I think the worst is coming,” said Killeen Fire Department Chief James Kubinski.

Most of the slush that remains on roadways Thursday will refreeze going into Friday morning “especially, as it gets dark,” the fire chief said.

“Your eyes are going to play tricks on you,” said Peter Perez, the emergency operations manager for Killeen. “It might look like slush, but it’s going to refreeze and turn back into ice.”

City officials are confident there will be enough sand and resources to continue to treat roads. So far, the situation has not been as bad as anticipated.

“Predicting a couple days ago, we’d have very slick roads, we’re not seeing that,” said Kubinski. “But that’s very easy for people to get complacent, saying ‘hey, it’s not as bad as what we thought.’”

But, with caution, some residents decided to venture out and make the best of the icy Thursday.

That included people like Alvin Alejandro, who took his grandkids out to sled.

“This is their first time, here in Texas, to see it,” said Alejandro.

On top of that, it was also an opportunity to take in what Mother Nature does not give very often in this part of Texas.

“We’ve been here since ‘01, this is only the third time I think we’ve seen snow,” said Alejandro.

