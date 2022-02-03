Central Texas Girl Scouts adapt to another cookie season plagued by bad weather, pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In the middle of cookie season, the winter storm, which moved in Wednesday night, threw a wrench in the plans of some local Girl Scouts.

Several scouts were supposed to sell cookies to Baylor fans outside of the Ferrell Center during the women’s basketball game Wednesday night, however, they moved their cookie-selling operation indoors due to the weather..

“The weather wasn’t cooperating so, Girl Scouts, we just make it work,” said Emma Acosta, Marketing and Communications Specialist, Girl Scouts Of Central Texas.

While the scouts had to adapt in order to continue to get Central Texans their ‘cookie fix’ during the freeze, customers didn’t seem to mind as the booth was fairly busy despite the storm.

“We’re optimistic the weather won’t hinder their progress,” said Acosta.

Progress that’s come with more challenges and changes than any scout generation before.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Girl Scout organization has had to completely redesign its cookie-selling strategy and execution, which in the past focused mainly on face-to-face, in-person contact.

“We’re just looking forward to moving towards a better future, and our girls are really leading the way,” said Acosta.

Over the last two years, scouts have had to learn how to sell cookies virtually, using links and QR codes to get people to buy from them online, create ‘curbside’ booths for contactless selling, distribute door-hangers with cookie ordering information to avoid physical contact, and even create individual and troop YouTube videos to promote sales.

“Each girl has a unique link they share when they’re out in the community or with friends and family,” said Acosta. “People can ask a local Girl Scout for a link or find any local booths or drive through/curbside booths at www.gsctx.org/cookies.”

Sarah Johnson, 12, has been a Girl Scout since she was in kindergarten and says it’s changed a lot.

“When I first started obviously the pandemic wasn’t happening, but it’s still really fun, and we do a lot of really fun things,” said Johnson, a sixth-grader at China Spring Intermediate School.

‘Things’ like going on trips to Europe, which Johnson gets to do this summer, partly due to her cookie sales last year.

”When SNOWVID hit, I was out doing cookie booths still, so I think people just took pity on us and bought cookies,” said Johnson, who surpassed the maximum prize threshold of 3,500 boxes last year.

Girl Scout cookie season in Central Texas runs from Jan. 19 through Feb. 27.

“Get your cookies while you can, sometimes girls will run out of their supply and have to re-order,” said Acosta.

