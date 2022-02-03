Closures after COVID delays play into instructional time

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School closures and delays have been coming in because of Thursday’s weather.

But for most districts, off-days have not been used until this week. Other districts in Central Texas have not been as lucky, because COVID closures used a lot of instructional time.

“We will not be in a position to have to make up anything, unless we have to close on Friday,” said Ryder Appleton, Mexia ISD superintendent.

At Mexia, administration is looking very closely at what any closures this week will do to its calendar. The district had two weeks of consecutive closures in January because of COVID cases.

“Ultimately, we have to treat these situations completely separately,” said Appleton.

He said with taking the one weather day, the district is still in line with instructional minute requirements from the Texas Education Agency.

More than one may cause issues.

“So, that’s something that we’re monitoring, very, very carefully,” said Appleton.

Other districts, like Salado ISD, also had a similar situation in taking Thursday off.

Stay safe and stay warm Eagles! A decision about Friday, February 4 will be made tomorrow afternoon. We have extra... Posted by Salado ISD on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

But other districts have more flexibility, because there have not been any COVID closures.

“We do have some bad weather days that we could use or some additional minutes that are above-and-beyond the state requirement,” said Bobby Ott, Temple ISD’s superintendent.

Larger districts like Temple and Waco ISDs do not anticipate using any make-up days.

And districts all around continue to monitor the weather to see if more than one weather day is needed.

“We’re looking at everything from a power sustainability impact to also just what those roads and bridges look like,” said Taian Maya, Killeen ISD’s chief of communication and marketing. “And then it’s buses on top of that.”

