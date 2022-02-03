The coldest temperatures yet settle in tonight - Wind Chill Advisory in place through Friday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Key takeaways

The coldest bout of arctic air this year has arrived. Temperatures are below freezing and will stay there through at least midday Friday for some and maybe not until midday Saturday for others.

Ice and sleet accumulations are still on the roadways and any “slushy” spots will refreeze overnight and create dangerous roads again on Friday

Wind Chill Advisory starts tonight and last until 9 AM Friday morning with “feels like” temperatures anywhere from 5 degrees to 5 below 0

Temperatures will feel 5 to 5 below 0 Thursday night to Friday morning (KWTX)

Here’s the latest forecast.

Coldest Wind Chill Temperatures Timeline

With temperatures continuing to stay below freezing, ice may be on roadways through Friday and maybe into Saturday for some. The winter precipitation exits Central Texas but that’s when the really cold temperatures settle in. Winds stay strong out of the north tonight, coming in about 15-25 mph. Combine the wind with subfreezing temperatures and that creates dangerous “feels like” temperatures overnight and in the morning.

COLDEST TEMPERATURES COME TONIGHT: The coldest temperatures, which will dip into the teens, Friday and Saturday morning. Morning wind chills are below zero for most. Daytime wind chills in the teens are expected Friday. Temperatures will stay significantly below freezing each morning through Tuesday.

RESOURCES:

LIST OF CLOSURES - With ice creating dangerous roadways, here’s a list of closures throughout Central Texas

POWER OUTAGES - Here’s a look at the Oncor map of power outages

WARMING CENTER LOCATIONS - Several warming shelters around the area are opening up to help project from the winter storm

HOW DOES THIS WINTER STORM COMPARE TO LAST YEAR?

This is definitely not as bad as last year’s storm which gave us widespread power outages, multi-inch snow totals and ice, temperatures as cold as -2 degrees (& wind chills colder than that), and over a week solid with sub-freezing temperatures. But this is a significant winter storm for Central Texas though. With almost all Central Texas areas getting a least some ice, sleet, or snow plus over a day with temperatures below freezing and a wind chill advisory in place, this is still a storm to take seriously especially as the coldest temperatures yet settle in tonight.

