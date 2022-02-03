Advertisement

Frisco House Fire That Started In Fireplace Causes $900K In Damage

Frisco Home Fire
Frisco Home Fire(City of Frisco)
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators in Frisco believe an overnight house fire sparked in a fireplace and quickly had flames shooting through the roof.

The fire, at a house in the 4100 block of San Gabriel Avenue, started just after 9:00 p.m. on February 2.

Crews say the flames quickly spread from the firebox to the attic and then engulfed the roof.

Frisco Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner said, “Flames could be scene from Eldorado Parkway, about a half mile away from the scene.”

Two people were at the home when the fire broke out and were able to get out safely and call for help. There were no injuries.

In all, five fire engines, one ladder truck, and an ambulance were among those responding to the scene.

Firefighters say it took a little more than an hour to get the fire under control and that it was completely extinguished just before midnight.

Investigators estimate damages, to the house and its contents, at around $900,000.

