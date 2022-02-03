H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close early at 7 p.m. Thursday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas-based grocer H-E-B on Thursday announced all of its stores in the Central Texas region will close at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 4th.

The following stores will close at close at 7 p.m. on Thursday, 2/3:

Waco 1, Waco 4, Waco 5, Waco 7, Waco 8

Killeen 3 and Killeen 2

Temple 2 and Temple 1

Copperas Cove

Harker Heights

Mexia

Ennis

Corsicana

Stephenville

Belton

Gatesville

Marlin

The stores listed above will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, 2/4.

