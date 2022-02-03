Advertisement

Documentary details Shemane Nugent’s remarkable recovery after toxic mold nearly killed her

“Killer House” premiering at Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival
By Julie Hays
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The second annual Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival this weekend will screen the debut film by Central Texas resident Shemane Nugent, author, TV personality and wife of rocker Ted Nugent.

“Killer House” tells the story of the Nugent’s discovering their dream home in Michigan, once featured on the popular show MTV Cribs, was dripping with toxic mold that Shemane says almost killed her.

“In 2002, I could barely walk up a flight of stairs,” she said.

“I went from being Detroit’s Most Physical Female to an invalid. What I didn’t know was that four different types of mold were in my bloodstream and I was diagnosed with pre-emphysema.”

Shemane said it took years to figure out why she was progressively getting sicker.

She was rushed to the hospital multiple times with excruciating migraines and heart-attack like symptoms, but doctors could never pinpoint a cause.

Killer House
Killer House(Courtesy Photo)

The wellness enthusiast then started a journey of trying to heal by using all kinds of alternative remedies like acupuncture, vitamin IVs, oxygen, massages, and eliminating things in her home like air fresheners, fabric softeners and scented candles.

“Some people thought I was paranoid,” she said. “A hypochondriac delusional.”

Then Ted and their and son, Rocco, began to show similar symptoms.

“We would tour Europe and feel great,” Ted said. “We would tour across America and feel great. We would come home and after a few days of being home we’d start to feel rotten.”

The Nugents finally discovered it was black mold in the walls of their five-thousand square foot home making them sick.

Ted and Shemane Nugent and their son Rocco
Ted and Shemane Nugent and their son Rocco(Courtesy Photos)

They demolished the home and now live in Central Texas.

Shemane said she felt God nudging her to produce the film so she could educate others about the devastating and deadly effects of toxic mold.

“That’s my mission in life is to try to cure myself, my family and others and expose the dirty little secret about toxic mold.”

Killer House will debut at the Cinemark Theater in Waco at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at wacofamilyandfaithfestival.com.

