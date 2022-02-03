Major grocery stores selling out while convenient stores still have food

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Throughout Central Texas, many local stores like Walmart, HEB and others are riddled with long lines and empty shelves. Meanwhile, local convenient store owner Ray Kim says he hasn’t seen much business at all ahead of the winter storm.

“Last time the snowstorm came in last year, everything was empty,” he said.

“People were coming in and buying all the stuff like food, beer, tissues and paper towels.”

Kim adds that while his store hasn’t seen much traffic, things could change in an instant.

“We’re trying to stack up for tomorrow in case people rush again, but I guess we’ll see how it goes man,” he said.

With this in mind, Texas A&M Central Texas Accounting, Finance and Economics Professor Rob Tennant says if you’re struggling to find food or supplies at the bigger stores, consider shopping at convenient stores, dollar stores or even mom and pop grocery shops if possible, but remember not to panic buy.

“It makes sense to make sure you have food, gasoline and the basic-necessities you need to live,” he said.

“I would encourage folks to only pay for things they need for a week.”

While it is unclear how soon the major chain stores could restock their shelves, Tennant adds if shoppers aren’t too careful, items won’t be available for the foreseeable future.

“These storms could delay things and slow them down to supply things for a week or two,” he said.

“So, if everyone goes into the stores and takes more than what they need, they’re likely to be in a situation where those later on couldn’t get the basic necessities of life.”

