Advertisement

Major grocery stores selling out while convenient stores still have food

Throughout Central Texas, many local stores like Walmart, HEB and others are riddled with long...
Throughout Central Texas, many local stores like Walmart, HEB and others are riddled with long lines and empty shelves. Meanwhile, local convenient store owner Ray Kim says he hasn’t seen much business at all ahead of the winter storm.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Throughout Central Texas, many local stores like Walmart, HEB and others are riddled with long lines and empty shelves. Meanwhile, local convenient store owner Ray Kim says he hasn’t seen much business at all ahead of the winter storm.

“Last time the snowstorm came in last year, everything was empty,” he said.

“People were coming in and buying all the stuff like food, beer, tissues and paper towels.”

Kim adds that while his store hasn’t seen much traffic, things could change in an instant.

“We’re trying to stack up for tomorrow in case people rush again, but I guess we’ll see how it goes man,” he said.

With this in mind, Texas A&M Central Texas Accounting, Finance and Economics Professor Rob Tennant says if you’re struggling to find food or supplies at the bigger stores, consider shopping at convenient stores, dollar stores or even mom and pop grocery shops if possible, but remember not to panic buy.

“It makes sense to make sure you have food, gasoline and the basic-necessities you need to live,” he said.

“I would encourage folks to only pay for things they need for a week.”

While it is unclear how soon the major chain stores could restock their shelves, Tennant adds if shoppers aren’t too careful, items won’t be available for the foreseeable future.

“These storms could delay things and slow them down to supply things for a week or two,” he said.

“So, if everyone goes into the stores and takes more than what they need, they’re likely to be in a situation where those later on couldn’t get the basic necessities of life.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Wednesday morning, the entire Central Texas area has been upgraded to a winter storm...
Winter Storm Warning for the entire area - here’s a timeline
Rapper Wesley Lewis "Hotboy Wes"
Waco rapper ‘Hotboy Wes’ out on bond after robbery arrest
Byron Bryant, 51, of Waco, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Waco Police identify man who allegedly stabbed woman at QuikTrip
American White male between the ages of 24 and 39 years of age. The height of the subject was...
Investigators in Texas’ Hill Country need help identifying human remains
TOP: 61-year-old Billy Townsend, 58-year-old Robyn South, 47-year-old Kelly Gene Davison. ...
Six charged after SWAT standoff in Temple

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Trauma from last year’s winter storm triggering extra preparations for this year’s milder storm
Byron Bryant, 51, of Waco, was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon....
Woman stabbed outside Waco QuikTrip dies; suspect charged with murder
Many are schools have weather days built into calendars for times like this. But some...
Closures after COVID delays play into instructional time
FILE
Fort Hood will be closed Thursday