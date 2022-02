National Signing Day: Central Texas athletes sign with colleges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Wednesday marked the 2022 National Signing Day, and athletes all around Central Texas made their college plans official.

Here’s a list of athletes that signed:

CHINA SPRING

Bryce Tabor, baseball - Hill College

Major Bowden, football - Lamar University

Dawson Exline, football - Lamar University

Brayden Faulkner, football - Lamar University

Isaiah Williams, football - MidAmerica Nazarene University

William Bradshaw, soccer - East Texas Baptist University

Rue Sheehan, softball - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

WACO

Amerie Thomas, soccer - Ouachita Baptist University

Jeremiah Loredo, baseball - Arlington Baptist University

Jamarcus Carprew, football - UMHB

LaMarcus McDonald, football - Narvarro Community College

VaShawn Hall, football - McPherson College

MIDWAY

Brayden Bare, golf - University of Texas at San Antonio

Tate House, baseball - Wayland Baptist University

Patrick Kilgore, baseball - University of Mary Hardin Baylor

Gabe Watson, baseball - Amarillo College

Jake Weaver, baseball - Temple College

Charlee Yourman, softball - Charleston Southern University

Shelby Smith, softball - Ouachita Baptist University

Meggie Morris, track - Dallas Baptist University

Christeen Iwuala, girl’s basketball - University of California, Los Angeles

Caden Powell, boy’s basketball - University of Wyoming

Cole Reid, boy’s basketball - Wheaton College

Angelo Benson, football - McPherson College

Erik Estrada, football - East Texas Baptist University

Rashad Satchell, football - Austin College

Nicholas Taylor-Harris, football - McPherson College

Genevieve Biberdorf, swimming - Eastern Illinois University

Juliana Wiehrdt, swimming - Trinity University

Lauren Johnson, volleyball - University of Texas at Dallas

Gabby Jones, volleyball - Hardin Simmons University

Abbey King, girl’s soccer - Southern Nazarene University

