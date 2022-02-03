Officials advise travelers to stay inside until Friday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Milam and Burleson County residents have seen a lot of rain and sleet since Thursday morning. Although both counties have seen minimal road closures and accidents, both county sheriffs believe people should stay inside as much as possible.

For Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore, the fewer cars on the road, the quicker they can get to accidents that aren’t caused by icy road conditions.

“If you slide off the side of the road and then we have to come and block traffic, help you get out of the road or help you get out of the ditch, it’s gonna take us a while to get there if if the roads are bad,” Clore said. “Then that takes us away from possibly more priority calls.”

If Milam County residents have to leave for work or to get essential items, Clore advises to drive slow, check your surroundings, know your route and tell someone you’ll be on the road just in case of an emergency.

Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes wants residents to stay off the roads until Friday afternoon. He believes the roads will become more dangerous as temperatures fall and bridges and anything off the road becomes more impacted by ice.

”I don’t expect anything like last year, but it wouldn’t take much of a three or four degree temperature drop and with it as wet as it is outside, with it raining like it is, we could be in for a good ice storm,” Hermes said.

Along with staying off the roads, both sheriffs believe everyone should take care of the “four p’s,” which is people, plants, pets and pipes.

