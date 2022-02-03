Advertisement

Police in West ask drivers to slow down after 18-wheelers jackknife on same overpass

By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking drivers to slow down after officers worked multiple wrecks involving 18-wheelers that jackknifed on icy conditions along on the Oak Street overpass on I-35N.

The first wreck involving an 18-wheeler happened at about 10 a.m.

The second wreck happened less than two hours later at about 11:40 a.m. and involved three vehicles. Police said an 18-wheeler jackknifed and ended up facing south in the northbound lanes.

As officers worked to clear the scene, “a van did not slow for our emergency vehicle lights and slid into the crash,” police said in a Facebook post.

A third vehicle, another18-wheeler, then collided with the van.

Police said no major injuries were reported during the wrecks, but urge motorists to be careful on the highways.

“Slow down on icy roads, especially, when you see emergency lights. Our lives, those involved in the crash, and yours are at stake. SLOW DOWN!!!”

West Police at the scene of the first wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
West Police at the scene of the first wreck involving an 18-wheeler.(West Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sleet and freezing rain is starting to stick. Be careful on the roads.
Winter storm underway with gradually deteriorating road conditions
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Texas woman accused of killing roommate by sitting on her
Byron Bryant, 51, of Waco, was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon....
Woman stabbed at Waco QuikTrip dies; suspect charged with murder
TOP: 61-year-old Billy Townsend, 58-year-old Robyn South, 47-year-old Kelly Gene Davison. ...
Six charged after SWAT standoff in Temple
The documentary "Killer House" tells the story of the Nugent’s discovering their dream home in...
Documentary details Shemane Nugent’s remarkable recovery after toxic mold nearly killed her

Latest News

sliding van wreck in West
Van slides into 18-wheeler wreck during icy conditions on I-35N in West, Texas
Police said drivers can expect delays as a result of several lane closures.
Wreck involving 18-wheeler backs up traffic on I-35 in Temple area
14-year-old Destani Texada
Texas teenager missing amid extreme weather conditions
.
H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close early at 7 p.m. Thursday