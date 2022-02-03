Police in West ask drivers to slow down after 18-wheelers jackknife on same overpass

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking drivers to slow down after officers worked multiple wrecks involving 18-wheelers that jackknifed on icy conditions along on the Oak Street overpass on I-35N.

The first wreck involving an 18-wheeler happened at about 10 a.m.

The second wreck happened less than two hours later at about 11:40 a.m. and involved three vehicles. Police said an 18-wheeler jackknifed and ended up facing south in the northbound lanes.

As officers worked to clear the scene, “a van did not slow for our emergency vehicle lights and slid into the crash,” police said in a Facebook post.

A third vehicle, another18-wheeler, then collided with the van.

Police said no major injuries were reported during the wrecks, but urge motorists to be careful on the highways.

“Slow down on icy roads, especially, when you see emergency lights. Our lives, those involved in the crash, and yours are at stake. SLOW DOWN!!!”

West Police at the scene of the first wreck involving an 18-wheeler. (West Police Department)

