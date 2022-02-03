Significant winter storm underway

Download the free, KWTX Weather App for the latest up-to-date information on today’s winter storm. Cold air continues to sink into Central Texas this morning and freezing rain and sleet are overspreading the entire area. We’re going to be in the thick of things through around midday today so expect gradually deteriorating road conditions, extremely cold temperatures, and potentially power outages as ice accretes on surfaces. Precipitation chances remain near 100% through around mid-morning but we should gradually see precipitation end from west to east from mid-morning through the late-afternoon. While most spots are expected to see just freezing rain and sleet, there could be a transition to a mix of sleet/freezing rain/snow or maybe mostly snow west of I-35. By the time precipitation comes to a close, we’re expecting a tenth-inch to a quarter-inch of ice across the entire area with isolated higher totals. For cities and towns near and especially west of I-35, expect to see generally less than 2″ of sleet and snow on top of the ice. Isolated spots in Hamilton, Bosque, and Mills County could see 3″ of sleet/snow accumulations.

Unfortunately for road conditions, temperatures today will start out in the 20s and low 30s and slide backwards into the low-to-mid 20s through lunch time. When precipitation comes to a close, expect temperatures to partially rebound into the mid-20s but strong north winds will give us a wind chill in the single digits and teens throughout the entire day. Skies will unfortunately not clear so incoming solar radiation won’t be able to melt the ice or snow and we won’t get any melting since temperatures will stay below freezing throughout the entire day. Expect overnight lows to dip into the teens and low 20s. If clouds clear this evening, temperatures may dip into the low teens. Winds tonight remain gusty and we’re expecting single digit wind chill east of I-35 with wind chills near or below zero along and west of I-35. Partial sunshine may return Friday but highs will stay in the low-to-mid 30s meaning only partial melting of the ice may occur. Better chances of melting occurs Saturday. Morning lows will be back in the mid-teens again, but full sunshine with late day highs near 40° will do some work to remove ice. While many roads should be good-to-go by Saturday, any lingering ice left over by sunset will stay on the roads since we’ll dip back into the upper teens and 20s Sunday morning. Sunshine will be plentiful Sunday and highs will reach the mid-to-upper 40s. Expect highs to reach the 50s Monday and Tuesday with 60s thereafter. We’ll stay below freezing Monday and Tuesday morning but we’ll climb back into the low-to-mid 30s Wednesday through next Friday.

