Suspects shoot man, steal his car in Temple

Temple Police(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:10 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting outside a store that left a man wounded.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, police officers were dispatched to a store on 31st Street and Canyon Creek Drive to investigate reports of a shooting.

The officers learned a fight happened and the victim was shot.

After the shooting, police say the suspects stole the victim’s vehicle.

Officers later located the vehicle abandoned near the crime scene.

The victim has been transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, and his injury is non-life threatening, police said.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.’

