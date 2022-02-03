Advertisement

Teen renovates camper in hopes of helping someone who lost their home in the pandemic

A high school student in Florida spent part of the pandemic giving back to her community. (Source: WPTV)
By Josh Navarro
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – A high school student in Florida spent part of the pandemic giving back to her community.

Mia Bonutti, a senior at Oxbridge Academy, renovated a 30-foot camper to donate to someone in need of a home.

“The idea actually started my sophomore year when I came up with the idea during quarantine. And then it kind of became a reality starting my junior year,” she said.

It took about four to five months to completely rip everything apart in the camper and start the renovation.

The year-long project is part of the school’s independent study where a student pursues a topic of interest.

“When you provide them the opportunity to find things for themselves and just there to support them, to let them swim and do on their own, they can do amazing things,” science teacher Benjamin Matzen said.

Mia was able to hone in on her woodworking skills, but it became more about helping those who may have lost a home during the pandemic.

“I really want to make a space for someone who has lost everything and have them at the house even if it is temporary,” Mia said.

The camper will be donated to Veteran Car Donations Friday.

Copyright 2022 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sleet and freezing rain is starting to stick. Be careful on the roads.
Winter storm underway with gradually deteriorating road conditions
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Texas woman accused of killing roommate by sitting on her
TOP: 61-year-old Billy Townsend, 58-year-old Robyn South, 47-year-old Kelly Gene Davison. ...
Six charged after SWAT standoff in Temple
Empty classroom
School districts in McLennan County cancel classes on Thursday
Byron Bryant, 51, of Waco, was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon....
Woman stabbed at Waco QuikTrip dies; suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Some flights have been canceled since the new networks were turned on last month, but...
Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of...
Unvaccinated 97 times more likely to die from COVID than those with boosters, CDC data shows
14-year-old Destani Texada
Texas teenager missing amid extreme weather conditions
This 2012 colorized electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of...
Study identifies virulent HIV variant unrecognized for years
.
H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close early at 7 p.m. Thursday