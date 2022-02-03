Trauma from last year’s winter storm triggering extra preparations for this year’s milder storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winter storm that is set to hit Central Texas Wednesday is coming almost on the anniversary of last year’s deadly February winter storm. The timing and trauma from the 2021 storm is causing people to take extra precautions for this year’s milder storm that is expected.

At Ace Hardware in Hewitt customers were perusing the aisles non-stop looking for items to prepare their homes for the storm.

“We are getting a portable heater so that we can plug it into our generator just in case the storm produces power outages,” said Linda McGuire who was doing a last minute shopping run with her husband Sam McGuire.

But it’s not just the portable heaters flying off the shelves. Store manager Brian Schmunsler says by noon the store was also our of faucet covers, fire starters, windshield de-icer sprays and so much more.

“We got lots of ice melt this morning,” Schmunsler said. “We unloaded the truck around 6 a.m. and about 8 a.m. We were out.”

Store manager says the preparation for this much milder storm seems much more intense than for last year’s deadly storm.

“Most everybody that comes in is always talking about last year’s “snovid” or whatever. But yes, they remember it and that’s why they’re stocking up,” Schmunsler said.

Someone else who remembers it very well is Jennifer Wilson, The owner of Waco’s Spice Village retail space.

“As the anniversary approaches I’m very much on pins and needles just with anticipation of not going through that again,” said Wilson.

During last year’s storm a pipe burst upstairs caused massive flooding that forced the vendors to temporarily relocate. Now the space is renovated but staff are taking no chances with this coming storm no matter how much milder.

“We’re more prepared and we’ve discussed a plan and basically we are just going to run the heat because that’s what happened. The pipes froze,” said Wilson.

