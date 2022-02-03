UIL Realignment: Local football programs assigned to new football classes & districts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The UIL has released its biennial reclassification and realignment for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 football seasons.

Class 6A

(6A) District 12

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Hutto

Killeen Harker Heights

Pflugerville

Weiss

Temple

Waco Midway

Class 5A Division 1

(5A) District 4

Cleburne

Granbury

Killeen

Killeen Ellison

Killeen Shoemaker

Lake Belton

Midlothian

Red Oak

Waco

Class 5A Division 2

(5A) District 11

Belton

Elgin

Killeen Chaparral

Leander Rouse

Pflugerville

Pflugerville Connally

Waco University

Class 4A Division 1

(4A) District 5

Alvarado

China Spring

Stephenville

Waco La Vega

Waxahachie Life

(4A) District 13

Burnet

Comal Canyon Lake

Comal Davenport

Lampasas

Marble Falls

Taylor

Class 4A Division 2

(4A) District 4

Ferris

Ft Worth Benbrook

Glen Rose

Godley

Hillsboro

Venus

(4A) District 11

Gatesville

Madisonville

Robinson

Salado

Waco Connally

Class 3A Division 1

(3A) District 7

Dallas A+

Dallas Gateway Charter Academy

Dallas Life Oak Cliff

Dallas Madison

Grandview

Inspired Vision Academy Dallas

Maypearl

West

Whitney

(3A) District 8

Eustace

Fairfield

Groesbeck

Kemp

Malakoff

Mexia

Teague

(3A) District 11

Cameron Yoe

Franklin

Little River Academy

Lorena

McGregor

Rockdale

Troy

Class 3A Division 2

(3A) District 13

Buffalo

Clifton

Elkhart

Florence

Lexington

Rogers

Class 2A Division 1

(2A) District 5

Bangs

Coleman

De Leon

Goldthwaite

Hamilton

San Saba

Tolar

(2A) District 7

Axtell

Cayuga

Italy

Itasca

Kerens

Malakoff Cross Roads

Rio Vista

(2A) District 8

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Crawford

Marlin

Moody

Riesel

Rosebud-Lott

Valley Mills

(2A) District 13

Flatonia

Hearne

Holland

Schulenburg

Thorndale

Thrall

Weimar

Class 2A Division 2

(2A) District 10

Dawson

Frost

Hico

Hubbard

Mart

Wortham

Meridian

(2A) District 13

Bartlett

Bremond

Chilton

Granger

Iola

Milano

Class 1A (6-Man) Division 1

(1A) District 12

Abbott

Aquilla

Coolidge

Gholson

Penelope

(1A) District 14

Evant

Jonesboro

Lometa

May

Santa Anna

Class 1A (6-Man) Division 2

(1A) District 10

Bynum

Kopperl

Morgan

Mount Calm

(1A) District 11

Buckholts

Calvert

Dime Box

Oglesby

