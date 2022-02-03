Advertisement

UIL Realignment: Local football programs assigned to new football classes & districts

Lorena wins state
Lorena wins state(KWTX)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The UIL has released its biennial reclassification and realignment for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 football seasons.

Class 6A

(6A) District 12

  • Bryan
  • Copperas Cove
  • Hutto
  • Killeen Harker Heights
  • Pflugerville
  • Weiss
  • Temple
  • Waco Midway

Class 5A Division 1

(5A) District 4

  • Cleburne
  • Granbury
  • Killeen
  • Killeen Ellison
  • Killeen Shoemaker
  • Lake Belton
  • Midlothian
  • Red Oak
  • Waco

Class 5A Division 2

(5A) District 11

  • Belton
  • Elgin
  • Killeen Chaparral
  • Leander Rouse
  • Pflugerville
  • Pflugerville Connally
  • Waco University

Class 4A Division 1

(4A) District 5

  • Alvarado
  • China Spring
  • Stephenville
  • Waco La Vega
  • Waxahachie Life

(4A) District 13

  • Burnet
  • Comal Canyon Lake
  • Comal Davenport
  • Lampasas
  • Marble Falls
  • Taylor

Class 4A Division 2

(4A) District 4

  • Ferris
  • Ft Worth Benbrook
  • Glen Rose
  • Godley
  • Hillsboro
  • Venus

(4A) District 11

  • Gatesville
  • Madisonville
  • Robinson
  • Salado
  • Waco Connally

Class 3A Division 1

(3A) District 7

  • Dallas A+
  • Dallas Gateway Charter Academy
  • Dallas Life Oak Cliff
  • Dallas Madison
  • Grandview
  • Inspired Vision Academy Dallas
  • Maypearl
  • West
  • Whitney

(3A) District 8

  • Eustace
  • Fairfield
  • Groesbeck
  • Kemp
  • Malakoff
  • Mexia
  • Teague

(3A) District 11

  • Cameron Yoe
  • Franklin
  • Little River Academy
  • Lorena
  • McGregor
  • Rockdale
  • Troy

Class 3A Division 2

(3A) District 13

  • Buffalo
  • Clifton
  • Elkhart
  • Florence
  • Lexington
  • Rogers

Class 2A Division 1

(2A) District 5

  • Bangs
  • Coleman
  • De Leon
  • Goldthwaite
  • Hamilton
  • San Saba
  • Tolar

(2A) District 7

  • Axtell
  • Cayuga
  • Italy
  • Itasca
  • Kerens
  • Malakoff Cross Roads
  • Rio Vista

(2A) District 8

  • Bosqueville
  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Crawford
  • Marlin
  • Moody
  • Riesel
  • Rosebud-Lott
  • Valley Mills

(2A) District 13

  • Flatonia
  • Hearne
  • Holland
  • Schulenburg
  • Thorndale
  • Thrall
  • Weimar

Class 2A Division 2

(2A) District 10

  • Dawson
  • Frost
  • Hico
  • Hubbard
  • Mart
  • Wortham
  • Meridian

(2A) District 13

  • Bartlett
  • Bremond
  • Chilton
  • Granger
  • Iola
  • Milano

Class 1A (6-Man) Division 1

(1A) District 12

  • Abbott
  • Aquilla
  • Coolidge
  • Gholson
  • Penelope

(1A) District 14

  • Evant
  • Jonesboro
  • Lometa
  • May
  • Santa Anna

Class 1A (6-Man) Division 2

(1A) District 10

  • Bynum
  • Kopperl
  • Morgan
  • Mount Calm

(1A) District 11

  • Buckholts
  • Calvert
  • Dime Box
  • Oglesby

