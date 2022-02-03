UIL Realignment: Local football programs assigned to new football classes & districts
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The UIL has released its biennial reclassification and realignment for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 football seasons.
Class 6A
(6A) District 12
- Bryan
- Copperas Cove
- Hutto
- Killeen Harker Heights
- Pflugerville
- Weiss
- Temple
- Waco Midway
Class 5A Division 1
(5A) District 4
- Cleburne
- Granbury
- Killeen
- Killeen Ellison
- Killeen Shoemaker
- Lake Belton
- Midlothian
- Red Oak
- Waco
Class 5A Division 2
(5A) District 11
- Belton
- Elgin
- Killeen Chaparral
- Leander Rouse
- Pflugerville
- Pflugerville Connally
- Waco University
Class 4A Division 1
(4A) District 5
- Alvarado
- China Spring
- Stephenville
- Waco La Vega
- Waxahachie Life
(4A) District 13
- Burnet
- Comal Canyon Lake
- Comal Davenport
- Lampasas
- Marble Falls
- Taylor
Class 4A Division 2
(4A) District 4
- Ferris
- Ft Worth Benbrook
- Glen Rose
- Godley
- Hillsboro
- Venus
(4A) District 11
- Gatesville
- Madisonville
- Robinson
- Salado
- Waco Connally
Class 3A Division 1
(3A) District 7
- Dallas A+
- Dallas Gateway Charter Academy
- Dallas Life Oak Cliff
- Dallas Madison
- Grandview
- Inspired Vision Academy Dallas
- Maypearl
- West
- Whitney
(3A) District 8
- Eustace
- Fairfield
- Groesbeck
- Kemp
- Malakoff
- Mexia
- Teague
(3A) District 11
- Cameron Yoe
- Franklin
- Little River Academy
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Rockdale
- Troy
Class 3A Division 2
(3A) District 13
- Buffalo
- Clifton
- Elkhart
- Florence
- Lexington
- Rogers
Class 2A Division 1
(2A) District 5
- Bangs
- Coleman
- De Leon
- Goldthwaite
- Hamilton
- San Saba
- Tolar
(2A) District 7
- Axtell
- Cayuga
- Italy
- Itasca
- Kerens
- Malakoff Cross Roads
- Rio Vista
(2A) District 8
- Bosqueville
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Crawford
- Marlin
- Moody
- Riesel
- Rosebud-Lott
- Valley Mills
(2A) District 13
- Flatonia
- Hearne
- Holland
- Schulenburg
- Thorndale
- Thrall
- Weimar
Class 2A Division 2
(2A) District 10
- Dawson
- Frost
- Hico
- Hubbard
- Mart
- Wortham
- Meridian
(2A) District 13
- Bartlett
- Bremond
- Chilton
- Granger
- Iola
- Milano
Class 1A (6-Man) Division 1
(1A) District 12
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Coolidge
- Gholson
- Penelope
(1A) District 14
- Evant
- Jonesboro
- Lometa
- May
- Santa Anna
Class 1A (6-Man) Division 2
(1A) District 10
- Bynum
- Kopperl
- Morgan
- Mount Calm
(1A) District 11
- Buckholts
- Calvert
- Dime Box
- Oglesby
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.