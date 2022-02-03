Woman stabbed outside Waco QuikTrip dies; suspect charged with murder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday revealed the Minerva Rosas, 61, the woman stabbed at the Waco QuikTrip at 2350 S. New Road on Friday has died.

The suspect who allegedly attacked the woman at the gasoline station, Byron Bryant, 51, of Waco, is now charged with murder. He was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said a Good Samaritan witnessed what was described as a domestic violence incident involving the man stabbing the woman and stepped in and fired a weapon at Bryant in defense of the woman.

The incident happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Friday, January 28 at the QuikTrip just west of I-35 and S. New Road. “Initial reports indicated that a male was actively stabbing a female and was chasing her into the gas station,” police said at the time.

Rosas and Bryant were both transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of “severe injuries.”

Bryant was released from the hospital on Monday, January 31st is currently in the McLennan County Jail.

The man who fired the weapon remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He was released and has not been charged with a crime, police said.

