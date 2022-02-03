Wreck involving 18-wheeler backs up traffic on I-35 in Temple area

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is working to clear the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on I-35 involving an 18-wheeler.

Police officers responded to the call at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the 18-wheeler reportedly struck a wall in the southbound lanes of I-35, just south of Adams and Central Avenue.

Police said drivers can expect delays as a result of several lane closures.

