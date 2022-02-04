After release from jail, Texas man accused of killing mother

IRVING, Texas (AP) — A Texas man with a history of violence toward his 81-year-old mother has been charged with killing her just days after he was released from jail, police said Thursday.

Christopher Coggins, 52, has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Laverne Coggins, police in the Dallas suburb of Irving said.

Irving police said that after forcing entry during a welfare check at a home on Monday, officers found Christopher Coggins hiding in the attic and his mother’s body inside a large, zippered bag in the garage.

In June, Christopher Coggins was charged with unlawful restraint and injury to an elderly individual, police said. Court records show he was accused of injuring Laverne Coggins by pushing her.

Police said he was released on probation from the Dallas County jail on Jan. 27.

Court records show that the unlawful-restraint charge was dismissed and he was given deferred adjudication on the injury charge. Conditions of his probation included having no contact with his mother.

Police said they are waiting for the medical examiner to determine Laverne Coggins’ cause of death.

Christopher Coggins was jailed in Irving Thursday with bond set at $1 million. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

