WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Parks and Recreation has closed some Cameron Park roads due to icy conditions.

Crews from the Parks and Recreations along with the Public Works team assessed the roads.

CITY ROADS --- Good morning, Waco! A few photos from our Waco Parks and Recreation crews assessing roads and conditions... Posted by City of Waco - Public Information on Friday, February 4, 2022

Some of the roads are closed for safety due to slickness and trees that are down.

