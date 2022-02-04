Fort Hood facilities to partially open Saturday

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -Fort Hood will partially re-open facilities across post Saturday

Fort Hood officials still stress that there should be continuous caution when on the streets due to icy conditions remaining in areas.

The Main Exchange and the Food Court will open late morning. The Clear Creek and Warrior Way commissaries will open at 11 a.m.

Carl R. Darnell Medical Center will open under normal weekend operations with its main pharmacy open from 11a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various DFMWR facilities also will be open with delayed start times.

Officials expect all facilities and operations to return to normal on Sunday.

