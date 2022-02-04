Advertisement

Good News Friday: February 4, 2022

By Arlett Ramirez and Ashley Ruiz
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here’s this week’s Good News Friday.

Little Mister Copperas Cove Five Hills Swayze Gray is donating thousands of soda tabs to the Ronald McDonald House in Temple.

Money from the tabs will be used to help the families there pay for their hospital stays.

Temple High School students volunteered at Meridith Dunbar Early Childhood Academy on Wednesday by reading to children for World Read Aloud Day.

Congratulations to Detective James Head.

Head retired from the Waco Police Department on Monday after 33 years.

And a very happy birthday to KWTX Morning Anchor Pete Sousa.

