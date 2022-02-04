Improvements made but icy roads again with a refreeze tonight

Although the precipitation has ended and we even saw a good chuck of it melt away today, there will still be ice and moisture on the roads. The bad news here is that once the sun goes down we will drop below freezing and all of that will refreeze tonight creating slick roads that are hard to travel on tonight and to start Saturday. Stay very cautious if you have plans to drive & take it slow on the elevated roads, bridges, overpasses and lesser traveled roads. Things will really improve as we go throughout the day on Saturday.

Saturday morning starts off bitterly cold again with lows around 10 degrees to 20 degrees and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Good news is the sunshine will be shining bright tomorrow and that will help to get afternoon highs well above freezing, in the mid 40s. No more ice by tomorrow afternoon! Back into the teens Saturday night and highs on Sunday are close to 50 degrees. This will be the start of a sunny and warm trend that takes us into next week. Mornings stay cold though, well below freezing each day through about Wednesday of next week.

All eyes are on the gorgeous weather that gets here next weekend -- highs in the upper 60s, close to 70!

