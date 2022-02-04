Oklahoma inmates escape from jail near Texas border
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for four escaped inmates.
Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Friday, Feb. 4, a headcount revealed four missing inmates. Authorities are working to find them. An investigation is also underway into how they escaped, and if anyone else was involved.
The inmates are:
- Justin Michael Hughes, 21 (5′ 10″, 170 lbs)
- Kolby Russell Watson, 28 (5′ 9″, 150 lbs)
- Donnie Kale Middlebrooks, 21 (6′ 3″, 200 lbs)
- Jerome Lynn Rutherford Jr., 23 (6′, 150 lbs)
Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 580-286-3331 or 911.
