Oklahoma inmates escape from jail near Texas border

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for four escaped inmates.

Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Friday, Feb. 4, a headcount revealed four missing inmates. Authorities are working to find them. An investigation is also underway into how they escaped, and if anyone else was involved.

The inmates are:

Justin Michael Hughes, 21 (5′ 10″, 170 lbs)

Kolby Russell Watson, 28 (5′ 9″, 150 lbs)

Donnie Kale Middlebrooks, 21 (6′ 3″, 200 lbs)

Jerome Lynn Rutherford Jr., 23 (6′, 150 lbs)

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 580-286-3331 or 911.

