O’Rourke visiting Waco, BCS during ‘Keeping The Lights On’ campaign tour

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke plans to visit Waco and the Bryan-College station area next week during his “Keeping The Lights On” campaign tour.

During recent campaign stops, O’Rourke has criticized Republican Governor Greg Abbott and the GOP-controlled legislature for the Texas power grid’s failure during the crippling storm in February of 2021.

The O’Rourke for Governor campaign plans to meet with supporters at Brazos East Park in Waco to sign up volunteers and discuss his plans for reforming the power grid. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8.

“One year after a preventable grid collapse left millions of families without heat, electricity, and running water for days, we will be uniting to remember what happened, honor the Texans who stepped up to serve their communities during the blackout, and hear Beto’s brighter vision for fixing the grid, bringing your utility costs down, and keeping the lights on so this crisis never happens again,” the campaign said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and officials with ERCOT and the Texas Public Utility Commission said the power grid held up during the most recent winter storm as a result of reforms passed by the state legislature and signed into law by the governor.

Before visiting Waco, O’Rourke plans to visit Bryan-College Station on Sunday, February 6 for a “block walk” from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“This event is for both experienced and new block walkers! Even if you’ve never knocked doors before, we’ll make sure you have all the resources and training you need to have a great first-time experience,” the campaign said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.