Advertisement

Police: Infant dies after being found unresponsive at gas station near Georgia interstate; parents charged

Christopher Palmer (left) and Shelly Rooks (right) are charged with murder in the death of a...
Christopher Palmer (left) and Shelly Rooks (right) are charged with murder in the death of a 9-month-old child.(Warner Robins Police Department)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have arrested a couple accused of killing their 9-month-old child.

The Warner Robins Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a Buc-ee’s convenience store near Interstate 75 on Sunday after receiving a report that a child was not breathing.

The infant was transported to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to Atlanta to be treated, but the child died Friday.

Investigators determined there were injuries on the child that were signs of present and past abuse.

Police charged 40-year-old Christopher Palmer of New York and 26-year-old Shelly Rooks of Georgia with felony murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Rooks claimed that the child was injured after being dropped while getting a bath, police said.

The two are being held in the Peach County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures will feel 5 to 5 below 0 Thursday night to Friday morning
The coldest temperatures yet settle in tonight - Wind Chill Advisory in place through Friday morning
CAUTION: The sleet and freezing rain will soon turn into black ice on Central Texas highways...
Central Texas fire chief warns of icy roads: ‘worst is yet to come’
Four inmates escaped from McCurtain County, Okla.
Oklahoma inmates escape from jail near Texas border
14-year-old Destani Texada
Texas teenager missing amid extreme weather conditions
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Texas woman accused of killing roommate by sitting on her

Latest News

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Bill Cosby likely to avoid testifying in sex assault lawsuit
FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right,...
Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels
A deputy in Colorado is being hailed as a hero for taking immediate action to save a dog from a...
WATCH: Colorado deputy rescues dog from burning vehicle