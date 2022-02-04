Advertisement

Southwest Airlines to resume alcohol sales on flights

Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.
Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.(Southwest)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The booze is back on Southwest Airlines flights.

At least it will be Feb. 16.

The airline reduced beverage offerings during the pandemic, just stocking sodas, juice and coffee.

But soon flights will have beer, wine and liquor for sale. They’ll also have more non-alcoholic drinks for free.

Southwest says customers can use their 2020 and 2021 drink coupons through this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures will feel 5 to 5 below 0 Thursday night to Friday morning
The coldest temperatures yet settle in tonight - Wind Chill Advisory in place through Friday morning
CAUTION: The sleet and freezing rain will soon turn into black ice on Central Texas highways...
Central Texas fire chief warns of icy roads: ‘worst is yet to come’
Four inmates escaped from McCurtain County, Okla.
Oklahoma inmates escape from jail near Texas border
14-year-old Destani Texada
Texas teenager missing amid extreme weather conditions
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Texas woman accused of killing roommate by sitting on her

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump was “wrong” to say the then-vice president had...
Pence: Trump is wrong
Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe
A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T....
Pentagon: Deadly Afghan airport attack was not preventable
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
2 charged in fatal shooting at suburban Minneapolis school