Temple Police urge residents to avoid the roads

TEMPLE Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department urges residents to stay home due to the road conditions.

The department states on their Facebook page, “our calls for service have increased due to minor accidents and slide-offs.”

Low overnight temperatures froze the moisture on the streets making them slicker.

The community is asked to monitor road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org or calling 1-800-452-9292.

Road conditions are still dangerous, and TPD implores the community to stay home, if possible. Although some roads may... Posted by Temple Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

