Temple Police urge residents to avoid the roads
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TEMPLE Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department urges residents to stay home due to the road conditions.
The department states on their Facebook page, “our calls for service have increased due to minor accidents and slide-offs.”
Low overnight temperatures froze the moisture on the streets making them slicker.
The community is asked to monitor road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org or calling 1-800-452-9292.
