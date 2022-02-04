Advertisement

Temple Police urge residents to avoid the roads

The community is asked to avoid the roads due to icy conditions
The community is asked to avoid the roads due to icy conditions(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department urges residents to stay home due to the road conditions.

The department states on their Facebook page, “our calls for service have increased due to minor accidents and slide-offs.”

Low overnight temperatures froze the moisture on the streets making them slicker.

The community is asked to monitor road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org or calling 1-800-452-9292.

Road conditions are still dangerous, and TPD implores the community to stay home, if possible. Although some roads may...

Posted by Temple Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures will feel 5 to 5 below 0 Thursday night to Friday morning
The coldest temperatures yet settle in tonight - Wind Chill Advisory in place through Friday morning
CAUTION: The sleet and freezing rain will soon turn into black ice on Central Texas highways...
Central Texas fire chief warns of icy roads: ‘worst is yet to come’
14-year-old Destani Texada
Texas teenager missing amid extreme weather conditions
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Texas woman accused of killing roommate by sitting on her
Police said drivers can expect delays as a result of several lane closures.
Police clear scene of 18-wheeler wreck on I-35

Latest News

More than $44 million is being allocated by officials to tackle rising violent crime in Houston.
Houston-area boy fatally shot as he walks to car at complex
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke
O’Rourke visiting Waco, BCS during ‘Keeping The Lights On’ campaign tour
Some Cameron Parks Roads are closed due to icy conditions
City of Waco closes some Cameron Park roads due to icy conditions
Four inmates escaped from McCurtain County, Okla.
Oklahoma inmates escape from jail near Texas border