Temple Police working wreck involving 18-wheeler on icy stretch of I-35

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are working a single-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on I-35N by Nugent Avenue.

Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control and struck the median at around 9 a.m. Friday.

Drivers can expect delays as a result of lane closures in that area.

Police said the roads are icy along that stretch of I-35, both northbound and southbound.

“We urge residents to drive at slower speeds appropriate to the conditions and proceed with caution. Buckle your seatbelt, turn on your headlights, and increase the following distance between other vehicles,” police said.

Drivers are urged to monitor road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org or calling 1-800-452-9292.

