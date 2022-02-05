Advertisement

Baylor knocks off Texas in top-15 matchup

Baylor's Jordan Lewis shoots a free throw in front of a packed Baylor student section.
Baylor's Jordan Lewis shoots a free throw in front of a packed Baylor student section.(KWTX)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the second time in three days, the Baylor women’s basketball team was hosting a top 20 opponent at the Ferrell Center.

Despite losing a physical matchup with No. 18 Oklahoma by just a point on Wednesday, the Bears came out of the locker room looking fresh against No. 13 Texas.

The Bears led for the entirety of the first quarter, taking a 23-15 lead into the first break.

Baylor opened up the second quarter with a Ja’Mee Asberry three and led by as much as 14 points with 6 minutes left in the half.

Texas was able to chip away at Baylor’s lead later in the half, and the Bears were up 42-34 at halftime.

The Texas defense stepped up in the third quarter and the Lady Horns pulled within three with under three minutes left in the quarter.

Baylor was able to get some rhythm back in the final 2:15 of the third, outscoring Texas 8-0 and taking a 56-45 lead into the final quarter.

After a couple runs for each team, the Baylor lead was 11 points again with just under 5 minutes left in the game.

Baylor protected that lead, going on to beat Texas 75-63.

The Bears play Texas again on Sunday.

