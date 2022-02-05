Advertisement

Gunman murders parents and sons before killing himself, Corsicana Police say

Three others wounded by gunman
By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Kevin Milazzo, 41, on Saturday was identified as the man who shot and killed four members of his family - including his parents, his son, and his ex-girlfriend’s son - before taking his own life, said Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson.

Milazzo is accused of murdering his stepfather, William Mimms, 68; his mother, Connie Mimms, 61; his son, Joshua Milazzo, 21; and Hunter Freeman, the 4-year-old son of his former girlfriend.

Shortly after midnight on February 5, 2022, the Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call from a person reporting Milazzo had just shot and killed his family.

When officers arrived at the home in the 2900 Block of W. 2nd Avenue, they found the Mimms dead inside. Both victims were fatally shot.

During a search of the home, police found two additional gunshot victims. The victims were transported by air ambulance to a Dallas area trauma center. Investigators have not yet provided an update on the condition of the victims.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office then responded to a second shooting location near the intersection of Garrity and Stroud Streets in nearby Frost, Texas.

When deputies arrived at that location, they found the bodies of two additional victims, the 21-year-old Milazzo and the four-year-old boy. Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds, police said.

A third victim, a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was also found at that location. She was transported to a Dallas area trauma center. Her condition is unknown.

Detectives tracked the elder Milazzo’s vehicle with its GPS navigation system. Multiple Corsicana Police units, CPD SWAT, and Navarro County Sheriff’s deputies searched for suspect and intercepted his vehicle on FM-1129, just south of Roane Road.

Investigators instructed the monitoring service to remotely turn off the car’s engine. As the car came to a full stop off the roadway, Corsicana SWAT officers approached and found the elder Milazzo in the driver’s seat, critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Corsicana SWAT Doctor Mathew Branch administered treatment at the scene before an ambulance showed up. The suspect was transported to Navarro Regional Hospital, where he died as a result of the gunshot wound.

The murder-suicide remains under investigation. Police have not yet identified the victims hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

