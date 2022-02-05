Advertisement

Highs Gradually Warm Up But Overnights Stay COLD

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll have another cold evening with temperatures in the mid 30′s after sunset, before cooling to the upper 20′s by 9pm. Clear skies and light winds bring us down to around 20° to start your Sunday, but sunny skies will allow temperatures to get above freezing pretty quickly going through the morning. Highs will be around 50° again going through the afternoon.

We keep gradually warming up as we head into the work week as the sunny skies stay with us. Plus, winds will mainly be out of the south as we go through the week too. Highs get back into the 60′s by Tuesday, staying there through next Saturday. A cold front looks to move through next weekend, but any rain that comes with it will be spotty. However, highs could drop back into the upper 40′s by the end of next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four inmates escaped from McCurtain County, Okla.
Oklahoma inmates escape from jail near Texas border
CAUTION: The sleet and freezing rain will soon turn into black ice on Central Texas highways...
Central Texas fire chief warns of icy roads: ‘worst is yet to come’
18-wheeler wreck on I35 in Temple, Texas
Temple Police working wreck involving 18-wheeler on icy stretch of I-35
Hitman was paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher, indictment says
When Rebecca Brown of Carrollton was told last year that her rent would increase by nearly $350...
Texas tenants hit with soaring rent increases see little relief in sight

Latest News

Some Cold Mornings Ahead But Our Highs Keep Improving!
Highs Gradually Warming Up But Overnights Staying COLD
FastCast
Warm Temperatures Gradually Return
fastcast melting ice skycam
Improvements made but icy roads again with a refreeze tonight