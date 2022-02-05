Man shoots, kills 4 before killing himself, Corsicana Police say

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Five people are dead, including a child, and three others are wounded, after a man allegedly gunned down two families in the Corsicana area before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Shortly after midnight on February 5, 2022, the Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call from a person reporting someone he knew had just shot and killed his family.

When officers arrived at the home in the 2900 Block of W. 2nd Avenue, they found the first two victims, a man and a woman, dead inside the home. Both victims were fatally shot.

During a search of the home, police found two additional gunshot victims. The victims were transported by air ambulance to a Dallas area trauma center. Investigators have not provided an update on the condition of the victims.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a second shooting location near the intersection of Garrity and Stroud Streets in nearby Frost, Texas.

When deputies arrived at that location, they found the bodies of two additional victims, a man and a child. Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds, police said. A third victim, a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was also found at that location. She was transported to a Dallas area trauma center. Her condition is unknown.

Detectives were able to identify the alleged shooter and tracked the suspect’s vehicle with its GPS navigation system.

Multiple Corsicana Police units, CPD SWAT, and Navarro County Sheriff’s deputies searched for suspect and intercepted his vehicle on FM-1129, just south of Roane Road.

Investigators instructed the monitoring service to remotely turn off the car’s engine. As the car came to a full stop off the roadway, Corsicana SWAT officers approached and found the suspect in the driver’s seat, critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Corsicana SWAT Doctor Mathew Branch administered treatment at the scene before an ambulance showed up. The suspect was transported to Navarro Regional Hospital, where he died as a result of the gunshot wound.

The murder-suicide remains under investigation. The names of the deceased are being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

