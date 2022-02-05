Advertisement

Oil tank explosion reported in Burleson County

By Karla Castillo and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - First responders have been called to an oil tank explosion in Somerville. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday along Park Road 57 in Burleson County.

According to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, a piece of the tank landed in the road. The driver of a pick up truck hit the piece of tank and went airborne, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Department of Public Safety.

The 68-year-old woman was taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan where she is reportedly stable.

Duane Strange with the Burleson County Emergency Management Office said the well where the explosion happened belongs to Chesapeake Energy. He said the company will clean and secure the site, and figure out what happened to the well.

