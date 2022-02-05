Advertisement

Slip & falls, busted pipes remain a concern following winter freeze

Bruce Bates tests the tape on a busted pipe. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -With this week’s winter storm over, ice isn’t much of an issue on the roads anymore.

On a ride along with Killeen Fire Department Saturday roads, for the most part, and road crews like TXDOT are still working to make sure the roads remain passable.

“At this time we do have crews planning to be on the roadways tomorrow and beyond as necessary, “said Jake Smith, a spokesperson for TXDOT.

Crews, however, don’t treat porches, driveways and parking lots where much of the remaining ice is left due to limited sunlight in those areas. This, they say, makes the biggest danger not on the roads but near your homes and businesses.

“Slips and falls are still going to be a hazard today,” said Trent Parker, a battalion chief with the Killeen Fire Dept. “We responded to a lot of those yesterday with our 9 ambulances. I believe every single one of them went to at least two slips and falls due to the ice,” Parker said.

And as the ice melts crews are seeing more busted pipes and sprinklers at homes and businesses causing safety concerns.

“It’s going to cause a tremendous amount of damage to the house if they don’t get the water turned off. And if the water makes it way back to the roads it can be expected to turn right back into ice tonight.”

If you are unable to shut off your water valve during a leak, you can contact your water department or a local plumber.

