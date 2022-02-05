Advertisement

Some Cold Mornings Ahead But Highs Improve!

Clear skies and light winds bring us down to around 20° to start your Sunday, but sunny skies will allow temperatures to get above freezing pretty quickly going
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Clear skies and light winds bring us down to around 20° to start your Sunday, but sunny skies will allow temperatures to get above freezing pretty quickly going through the morning. Highs will be around 50° again going through the afternoon.

We keep gradually warming up as we head into the work week as the sunny skies stay with us. Plus, winds will mainly be out of the south as we go through the week too. Highs get back into the 60′s by Tuesday, staying there through next Saturday. A cold front looks to move through next weekend, but any rain that comes with it will be spotty. However, highs could drop back into the upper 40′s by the end of next weekend.

