Man shoots, kills family before killing himself, Corsicana Police say

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Five people are dead, including a child, after a man allegedly killed his family before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Three other people were also wounded by gunfire.

The Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call reporting the crime on February 5. Arriving officers found the first two victims, a man and a woman, dead in their home in the 2900 Block of W. 2nd Avenue. Both victims were fatally shot.

After searching the home, police found two additional gunshot victims. They were transported by air ambulance to a Dallas area trauma center. Police haven’t given comment on their current condition.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a second shooting location near the intersection of Garrity and Stroud Streets in nearby Frost, Texas. Upon arrival, NCSO deputies found the bodies of two additional victims, a man and a child. Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds, police said.

A third woman was also found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a Dallas area trauma center. Her condition is unknown.

Detectives were able to identify the alleged shooter and tracked the suspect’s vehicle with its GPS navigation system.

Multiple Corsicana Police units, Corsicana PD SWAT, and Navarro County Sheriff’s Deputies searched for and intercepted the suspect vehicle on FM-1129, just south of Roane Road.

Investigators instructed the monitoring service to remotely turn off the car’s engine. As the car came to a full stop off the roadway, Corsicana SWAT officers approached and found the suspect in the driver’s seat, critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Corsicana SWAT Doctor Mathew Branch administered treatment at the scene before an ambulance showed up. The suspect was transported to Navarro Regional Hospital, where he died as a result of the gunshot wound.

The murder-suicide remains under investigation. The names of the deceased are being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

