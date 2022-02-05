Advertisement

Warm Temperatures Gradually Return

By Brady Taylor
Updated: 1 hours ago
We are starting the morning off bitterly cold again with lows around 10 degrees to 20 degrees and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Good news is the sunshine will be shining bright today and that will help to get afternoon highs well above freezing, in the mid 40s. These style of temperatures will be warm enough to melt away all the ice!

We drop back into the teens tonight, but highs on Sunday bounce back to close to 50 degrees. This will be the start of a sunny and warm trend that takes us into next week. Mornings stay cold though, well below freezing each day through about Wednesday of next week.

All eyes are on the gorgeous weather that gets here next weekend -- highs in the upper 60s, close to 70!

