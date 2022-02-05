Advertisement

Weather closures add stress on top of COVID, inflation for small businesses

Small business owners like Tony Cooper were forced to close because of recent winter weather....
Small business owners like Tony Cooper were forced to close because of recent winter weather. The closures are expected to hurt his bottom line.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The danger on the roads was the reason a lot of area restaurants and small businesses closed this week. Many did not think twice about the decision to keep staff safe and it came at a cost.

Tony Cooper, who owns Killeen’s International Cuisine Korner and Artisans Marketplace, a food truck park, is not looking at how to make up for business lost during the storm.

Cooper’s situation is a bit unique because the idea behind his business model relies on being outside. The ice and freezing temperatures made it nearly impossible to be open this week.

“So this is what we are. We’re closed,” said Cooper.

All around Killeen, business and shopping center parking lots sit mostly empty as the ice continues to thaw from roadways. Many people stayed in because of the weather.

“You get a lot of rain, you get the cold associated with winter,” said Cooper. “You can never budget that in.”

That budgeting is even tougher for people like Cooper, who owns the park and a vendor truck. He and his vendors are more prone to the weather constraints because of the nature of the industry.

“A lot of them have given up some good jobs in life to come out here and pursue that American dream of having their own business .... but they did not calculate 9-degrees,” said Cooper.

And the closures are hurting the bottom line.

Because that is added on top of COVID issues and the rate of inflation pushing up costs.

“The meat has gone up, the gas has gone up, the bread has gone, their oils has gone up,” said Cooper. “Everything has gone up.”

In an effort to bring some comfort to patrons, Cooper is setting up an indoor area, but that is not fully opened yet.

So being out in the elements is the only option.

“If prayer, planning and people are the three p’s in business,” said Cooper. “Prayer goes to the top of that list.”

But just as Mother Nature caused the closures, upcoming sunny weather may help in re-opening this weekend.

“Just like that sign,” said Cooper. “We should be open, but the weather won’t let us be open.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures will feel 5 to 5 below 0 Thursday night to Friday morning
The coldest temperatures yet settle in tonight - Wind Chill Advisory in place through Friday morning
CAUTION: The sleet and freezing rain will soon turn into black ice on Central Texas highways...
Central Texas fire chief warns of icy roads: ‘worst is yet to come’
Four inmates escaped from McCurtain County, Okla.
Oklahoma inmates escape from jail near Texas border
14-year-old Destani Texada
Texas teenager missing amid extreme weather conditions
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Texas woman accused of killing roommate by sitting on her

Latest News

"Winter on the farm" will be featured for the month of January in 2015. (Source: Larry Sessoms)
Central Texas livestock ranchers adapt to wintry conditions
FILE - In this July 9, 2013, file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome...
Fort Hood facilities to partially open Saturday
The community is asked to avoid the roads due to icy conditions
Temple Police urge residents to avoid the roads
More than $44 million is being allocated by officials to tackle rising violent crime in Houston.
Houston-area boy fatally shot as he walks to car at complex