Weather closures add stress on top of COVID, inflation for small businesses

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The danger on the roads was the reason a lot of area restaurants and small businesses closed this week. Many did not think twice about the decision to keep staff safe and it came at a cost.

Tony Cooper, who owns Killeen’s International Cuisine Korner and Artisans Marketplace, a food truck park, is not looking at how to make up for business lost during the storm.

Cooper’s situation is a bit unique because the idea behind his business model relies on being outside. The ice and freezing temperatures made it nearly impossible to be open this week.

“So this is what we are. We’re closed,” said Cooper.

All around Killeen, business and shopping center parking lots sit mostly empty as the ice continues to thaw from roadways. Many people stayed in because of the weather.

“You get a lot of rain, you get the cold associated with winter,” said Cooper. “You can never budget that in.”

That budgeting is even tougher for people like Cooper, who owns the park and a vendor truck. He and his vendors are more prone to the weather constraints because of the nature of the industry.

“A lot of them have given up some good jobs in life to come out here and pursue that American dream of having their own business .... but they did not calculate 9-degrees,” said Cooper.

And the closures are hurting the bottom line.

Because that is added on top of COVID issues and the rate of inflation pushing up costs.

“The meat has gone up, the gas has gone up, the bread has gone, their oils has gone up,” said Cooper. “Everything has gone up.”

In an effort to bring some comfort to patrons, Cooper is setting up an indoor area, but that is not fully opened yet.

So being out in the elements is the only option.

“If prayer, planning and people are the three p’s in business,” said Cooper. “Prayer goes to the top of that list.”

But just as Mother Nature caused the closures, upcoming sunny weather may help in re-opening this weekend.

“Just like that sign,” said Cooper. “We should be open, but the weather won’t let us be open.”

