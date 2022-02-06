Advertisement

8th ranked Bears blown out by No. 10 Kansas

#10 Kansas beats #8 Baylor
#10 Kansas beats #8 Baylor(Kansas Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji each scored 18 points and No. 10 Kansas bolted to a big lead and routed No. 8 Baylor 83-59 to hold the top spot in the Big 12 Conference race.

The Jayhawks led by as many as 34 points late in the game and improved to 19-3 overall and 8-1 in the league.

This was the first time Kansas had hosted a defending national champion since Dec. 15, 2018, when it beat Villanova 74-71 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Baylor fell to 19-4 overall and 7-3 in the league.

The Bears had won nine straight games against Top 10 opponents. But they never got close to extending that streak, quickly falling behind by double digits.

Adam Flagler had 16 points for Baylor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four inmates escaped from McCurtain County, Okla.
Oklahoma inmates escape from jail near Texas border
File Graphic
Gunman kills 4, including child, before killing himself, Corsicana Police say
CAUTION: The sleet and freezing rain will soon turn into black ice on Central Texas highways...
Central Texas fire chief warns of icy roads: ‘worst is yet to come’
18-wheeler wreck on I35 in Temple, Texas
Temple Police working wreck involving 18-wheeler on icy stretch of I-35
When Rebecca Brown of Carrollton was told last year that her rent would increase by nearly $350...
Texas tenants hit with soaring rent increases see little relief in sight

Latest News

Baylor's Jordan Lewis shoots a free throw in front of a packed Baylor student section.
Baylor knocks off Texas in top-15 matchup
Lorena wins state
UIL Realignment: Local football programs assigned to new football classes & districts
2022 National Signing Day
China Spring Signing Day
National Signing Day: Central Texas athletes sign with colleges