Authorities looking for missing Texas teenager

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford, a 16-year-old runaway.(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile,” stated a post on the PCSO Facebook page.

The Facebook post stated that Charity Retherford was last seen at her home in south Polk County at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2,

Charity is approximately 5-feet-9 inches tall, and she has a thin build. She has dirty blond hair and blue eyes.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of this juvenile or you see her, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810,” the Facebook post stated.

