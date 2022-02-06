Investigation continues into massive fire that destroyed home in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters returned to a home Sunday morning to extinguish hot spots that remained from a massive fire that consumed a home in west Walker County Saturday night.

The fire was first reported by neighbors around 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Hopewell Road between Bedias and Huntsville.

A spokesman for the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department says a DPS trooper was first to arrive on the scene and confirmed that the house was on fire and spreading towards a wooded area.

Engines from the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene to begin battling the blaze followed by members of the Huntsville Fire Department and other first responders from Grimes and Madison Counties.

Firefighters remained on the scene for five hours before deeming the fire safe, said Steve Countz, Captain and PIO for Crabb’s Prairie VFD.

“We want to say thank you to Walker County EMS, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, TX DPS Trooper Bryant, Mid South Electric, Madisonville Fire/Rescue, Bedias VFD, Retired Asst. Chief John Hobbs and wife, Kathy, for the rehab and the Huntsville Fire Department. These folks worked through the night in the 26-degree weather,” said Countz.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

