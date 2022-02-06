Advertisement

Investigation continues into massive fire that destroyed home in Walker County

Multiple fire departments were on hand to help with a fire the consumed a large two-story home Saturday night between Bedias and Huntsville on Hopewell Road.
An image captured by a drone Saturday night shows the size of the fire the destroyed a home in...
An image captured by a drone Saturday night shows the size of the fire the destroyed a home in Walker County.(Image taken by Ethan Meade with Texas Made Productions and shared with KBTX by Crabb's Prairie VFD.)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters returned to a home Sunday morning to extinguish hot spots that remained from a massive fire that consumed a home in west Walker County Saturday night.

The fire was first reported by neighbors around 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Hopewell Road between Bedias and Huntsville.

A spokesman for the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department says a DPS trooper was first to arrive on the scene and confirmed that the house was on fire and spreading towards a wooded area.

Engines from the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene to begin battling the blaze followed by members of the Huntsville Fire Department and other first responders from Grimes and Madison Counties.

Firefighters remained on the scene for five hours before deeming the fire safe, said Steve Countz, Captain and PIO for Crabb’s Prairie VFD.

“We want to say thank you to Walker County EMS, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, TX DPS Trooper Bryant, Mid South Electric, Madisonville Fire/Rescue, Bedias VFD, Retired Asst. Chief John Hobbs and wife, Kathy, for the rehab and the Huntsville Fire Department. These folks worked through the night in the 26-degree weather,” said Countz.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Gunman murders parents and son before killing himself, Corsicana Police say
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Four inmates escaped from McCurtain County, Okla.
Oklahoma inmates escape from jail near Texas border
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
File Graphic
14-year-old Texas boy accused of killing 8-year-old brother

Latest News

Photo of Shirley Cuban courtesy Facebook. Photo of Mark Cuban courtesy MGN Online
Shirley Cuban, mother of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, dies
File Graphic
Mexican cartels now use IEDs as well as bomb-dropping drones
File Photo
GOP bills aimed at unproven treatments for COVID-19
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
No leads in case of Waco man who disappeared after checking into motel in Bosque County