Man located after leaving Vegas not knowing he won jackpot

File Photo: Slot machine
File Photo: Slot machine(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling regulators say their investigation tracked down an Arizona man who left Las Vegas after a visit last month not knowing he’d won a $229,368 slot machine jackpot.

The machine being played by Robert Taylor malfunctioned due to a “communication error” and neither he nor the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino realized that he’d won a progressive jackpot the evening of Jan. 8, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Friday in a statement.

The jackpot was confirmed later after a review but Taylor had returned to Arizona by then and the casino was unable to identify him, the board’s statement said.

The board said it then began an investigation and eventually identified Taylor after two weeks of checking surveillance video, conducting witness interviews, studying electronic purchase records and reviewing ride-sharing data.

According to the board, it was important to locate Taylor to ensure he received what was owed to him and to maintain public trust in the casino industry.

Taylor, whose hometown was not released, was notified of his jackpot on Jan. 28 and he planned to collect at the casino this weekend, the board said.

Casino representatives did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

