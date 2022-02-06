No leads in case of Waco man who disappeared after checking into motel in Bosque County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of John Walter Mauhar, of Waco, is ongoing.

“I regret to report there are no significant updates or changes in this investigation to report at this time,” said Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

Mauhar checked into the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park on Friday, January 28, 2022 and was last heard from via text message that night, the sheriff’s office said.

“Friends became concerned after failed attempts to reach John on his phone and contacted our office,” the sheriff said.

Investigators found the man’s room was unoccupied, however, found his car at the motel and his cell phone and personal belongings in the room.

A week later, Sheriff Hendricks said the immediate area of the man’s disappearance has been searched several times by investigators who used a drone and a tracking dog. “We have had our local game wardens search the water area near the lodge with no results,” the sheriff said.

The 50-year-old man Mauhar is about six feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds, deputies said. He has brown eyes and brown hair with a beard.

The sheriff said Mauhar suffers from medical conditions and can become disoriented at times as a result of his treatments and medications.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts Mauhar is asked to contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362. You can remain anonymous.

