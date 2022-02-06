Advertisement

No leads in case of Waco man who disappeared after checking into motel in Bosque County

John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds, deputies said. He has brown eyes and brown hair with a beard.(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of John Walter Mauhar, of Waco, is ongoing.

“I regret to report there are no significant updates or changes in this investigation to report at this time,” said Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

Mauhar checked into the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park on Friday, January 28, 2022 and was last heard from via text message that night, the sheriff’s office said.

“Friends became concerned after failed attempts to reach John on his phone and contacted our office,” the sheriff said.

Investigators found the man’s room was unoccupied, however, found his car at the motel and his cell phone and personal belongings in the room.

A week later, Sheriff Hendricks said the immediate area of the man’s disappearance has been searched several times by investigators who used a drone and a tracking dog. “We have had our local game wardens search the water area near the lodge with no results,” the sheriff said.

The 50-year-old man Mauhar is about six feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds, deputies said. He has brown eyes and brown hair with a beard.

The sheriff said Mauhar suffers from medical conditions and can become disoriented at times as a result of his treatments and medications.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts Mauhar is asked to contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Gunman murders parents and son before killing himself, Corsicana Police say
Four inmates escaped from McCurtain County, Okla.
Oklahoma inmates escape from jail near Texas border
File Graphic
14-year-old Texas boy accused of killing 8-year-old brother
Joseph Bobadilla and Rebecca Evans
Former Dallas County deputies plead guilty to looting Home Depot
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager

Latest News

Ice and snow on Texas road.
SUV hits black ice on Texas highway, teen volleyball player killed
During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat...
Trump tirade on ‘racist’ DAs echoes other racist tropes
File Graphic
Austin residents must boil water after treatment plant issue
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager