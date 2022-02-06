Advertisement

Sunshine Dominates This Week! Highs Warming Up

It’ll be chilly this evening, but not as cold as what we had last night. Temperatures dip to the mid 40’s after sunset, getting down into the upper 30’s around
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be chilly this evening, but not as cold as what we had last night. Temperatures dip to the mid 40′s after sunset, getting down into the upper 30′s around 10pm. We start Monday in the low 30′s, but sunny skies warm us up nicely again into the mid 50′s during the afternoon.

Abundant sunshine will stay with us as we head through the week, bringing highs back into the 60′s Tuesday afternoon. By Friday, we’ll be pushing 70° with all of that sunshine! A cold front moves through next weekend, but rain chances look slim to none. Highs will be in the 60′s before the front moves through, but temperatures could get chilly behind the front to end next weekend. As of now, Valentine’s Day is looking sunny and cool.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Gunman murders parents and son before killing himself, Corsicana Police say
Four inmates escaped from McCurtain County, Okla.
Oklahoma inmates escape from jail near Texas border
File Graphic
14-year-old Texas boy accused of killing 8-year-old brother
Joseph Bobadilla and Rebecca Evans
Former Dallas County deputies plead guilty to looting Home Depot
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager

Latest News

Sunshine Will Dominate This Week! Highs Gradually Warming
FastCast
Some Cold Mornings Ahead But Highs Improve!
Some Cold Mornings Ahead But Our Highs Keep Improving!
fastcast sun rays sunset sunrise horse partly cloudy morning evening
Highs Gradually Warm Up But Overnights Stay COLD