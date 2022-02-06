Sunshine Dominates This Week! Highs Warming Up

It’ll be chilly this evening, but not as cold as what we had last night. Temperatures dip to the mid 40′s after sunset, getting down into the upper 30′s around 10pm. We start Monday in the low 30′s, but sunny skies warm us up nicely again into the mid 50′s during the afternoon.

Abundant sunshine will stay with us as we head through the week, bringing highs back into the 60′s Tuesday afternoon. By Friday, we’ll be pushing 70° with all of that sunshine! A cold front moves through next weekend, but rain chances look slim to none. Highs will be in the 60′s before the front moves through, but temperatures could get chilly behind the front to end next weekend. As of now, Valentine’s Day is looking sunny and cool.

