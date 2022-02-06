Advertisement

SUV hits black ice on Texas highway, teen volleyball player killed

Ice and snow on Texas road.
Ice and snow on Texas road.(CBS DFW for CBS affiliates only)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A volleyball team in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear is seeking support and contributions after a crash in Texas left one player dead and two others injured.

Venom Volleyball Club coach Jimmy Gonzalez said three families were traveling from Goodyear to Texas to compete in a national qualifier tournament.

He said the teenage girls and their families had planned to fly to the event, but severe weather in Texas canceled many flights.

Gonzalez said the families decided to make the drive to Austin, but their SUV hit black ice about 130 miles west of Austin on Thursday night and crashed head-on with a semi-truck.

Kimble County sheriff’s deputies said five of the seven occupants were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the SUV and one 17-year-old girl died. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

Two other players suffered critical injuries and an alumni member traveling with the team also was hurt but was listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Gonzalez, who founded the Goodyear club comprised of 17- and 18-year-old players 12 years ago, said donation funds will be mainly used to cover funeral costs and medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Gunman murders parents and son before killing himself, Corsicana Police say
Four inmates escaped from McCurtain County, Okla.
Oklahoma inmates escape from jail near Texas border
File Graphic
14-year-old Texas boy accused of killing 8-year-old brother
Bruce Bates tests the tape on a busted pipe. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Slip, falls and busted pipes remain a concern following winter freeze
Joseph Bobadilla and Rebecca Evans
Former Dallas County deputies plead guilty to looting Home Depot

Latest News

During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat...
Trump tirade on ‘racist’ DAs echoes other racist tropes
File Graphic
Austin residents must boil water after treatment plant issue
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies