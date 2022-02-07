After the winter storm, now back to your regularly scheduled La Niña

The sleet and ice has (almost) entirely melted and we’re gearing up for our next weather maker. When that weather maker arrives is anyone’s guess! We’re expecting near-normal weather for a La Niña winter which means dry, generally sunny, and warmer-than-normal! In fact, we have exactly zero rain chances in the forecast through the start of next week. Thanks to a weak cold front arriving overnight, we’re expecting temperatures to be about as cool as they were yesterday. Morning temperatures will be notably warmer in the upper 20s and low-to-mid 30s, but afternoon highs will only reach the mid-to-upper 50s. Today’s phenomenal weather will be joined by another morning of near-freezing temperatures Tuesday morning but a wind shift will bring warmer weather back. Today’s north winds will gust to near about 25 MPH but those will come from the southwest Tuesday boosting temperatures into the mid-60s.

We’re expecting a parade of cold fronts to move through the area over the coming days. The next front arrives Wednesday into Thursday. A second front arrives Saturday and a third front could arrive around the middle of next week. Unfortunately, there are no rain chances with any of these fronts but there may be some small temperature changes. Wednesday’s highs in the mid-60s will stay there Thursday after the front moves through. Ahead of Saturday’s front, highs should reach the upper 60s and low 70s Friday. While there’s a bit of uncertainty with exactly when Saturday’s front arrives, we’re confident we’ll get a notable but brief drop in temperatures. If the front moves through Saturday morning, as is currently forecast, temperatures Saturday morning in the mid-40s may only warm close to about 60°. If the cold front moves through later in the day, we’re expecting temperatures to potentially warm into the mid-60s before dropping during the afternoon. Regardless, we’ll be back below freezing Saturday night with highs staying close to average on Sunday. Valentine’s Day weather will be around normal with highs in the mid-60s. We’ll likely warm into the low 70s next Tuesday and Wednesday before potentially another cold front swings through Wednesday. Wednesday’s front has the potential for some rain, but I’m thinking the moisture content in the atmosphere will be lacking so appreciable rain chances aren’t in the forecast.

