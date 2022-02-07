Belton ISD considering new bond proposal

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD grew nearly six percent last year, and officials said it is the only fast-growth school district in the area. In order to keep up with the trends, the district is looking to update facilities and expand.

Those changes require a bond. Last month, superintendent Dr. Matt Smith asked the board of trustees to consider calling for a bond.

Work on the project began last fall. Dr. Smith said they opened the process up the community, and a group of residents worked for more than 20 hours to come up with the projects in the proposal.

Dr. Smith said it was important for the community to come up with the projects, rather than choosing the priorities himself and presenting them. The group came up with the proposals after taking tours of facilities, learning about current offerings at schools around the district and growth predictions.

The current proposal is for a $168.2 million bond. It includes building two new elementary schools, an expansion at Southwest Elementary, campus safety and security updates, land acquisition for future facilities and Career & Technical Education and fine arts improvements at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow.

“We know it’s been a challenging couple of years, and we wouldn’t bring this to them if there wasn’t a big need for Belton ISD,” Dr. Smith said. “For our kids and our teachers, I believe, this is a list of needs and not wants, in that this will help us not only now, but for the future is we continue to be the only fast grove school district in the area.”

Dr. Smith said when they look in the community and see all the new neighborhoods being built, it’s important to be proactive and make changes now, so the district can maintain quality learning environments for all students.

“Most people want to have that that elementary school experience that we can all think of where you walk in the building, the teachers know you, the principal knows you, you have a nice classroom, and it’s easily set up for great learning experiences,” Dr. Smith said.

“As we continue to grow, some of those things become more challenging, because you don’t have enough space for the teachers to do what they need to do, or you don’t have enough space for all the students to be under one building. Then you start adding portables, and that does challenge the learning experience for us.”

The list of projects included in the bond is just a proposal and could change. The board of trustees is meeting for a workshop Monday night. Dr. Smith said the board will go through the proposal, ask questions and hear financial advice from the district.

The board of trustees will then decide whether or not to call for the election by next week. The current proposal would not change the tax rate for Belton residents.

More information about the bond is available on the district website. Monday night’s workshop will begin at 5 p.m. in the Big Red Room in the Belton ISD administration building.

