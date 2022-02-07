‘Best one yet’: Wade Bowen reveals lineup for Bowen MusicFest in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Wade Bowen has revealed the musicians and bands performing performing during his annual Bowen MusicFest in Waco, being held over two days for the first time ever, and the lineup includes some big names, including country star Parker McCollum.

Bowen and McCollum will headline the festival’s lineup Saturday night.

Joining the pair Saturday will be Deanna Carter, known for her 1996 number one hit “Strawberry Wine.”

McCollum has hits including “Your Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.”

The Sunday lineup will include performances by Lainey Wilson, Shenandoah, as well as the much-anticipated Wade Bowen & Friends All Star Jam featuring William Clark Green, Randy Rogers, Deanna Carter, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Jamie Lin Wilson, Stoney Larue, Lee Roy Parnell and others.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m.

All tickets will be two-day admission.

Bowen MusicFest was first started as a golf tournament by the 1996 Reicher High School graduate more than 20 years ago and has grown every year since.

Bowen created the Bowen Family Foundation to help steer the proceeds to the most deserving non-profits and has given out more than $5-million to local organizations like CASA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Waco, among many others.

The board meets throughout the year and awards money to 15 to 20 different organizations through a grant system.

Bowen MusicFest was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. At the time, Bowen promised he’d make the next jam “the best one yet.”

